The league made the scheduling announcement for all 14 conference teams with a release show on the SEC Network.

Tennessee is just three games into a season still filled with promise, but the Vols caught a glimpse of what their 2023 slate will look like Tuesday.

Tennessee, which opens the 2023 season with a non-conference match-up against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2, returns to Knoxville to host FCS Austin Peay at Neyland Stadium in Week 2 on Sept. 9.

The Vols open SEC play in Week 3 in Gainesville against Florida then dip back into non-conference play to face UTSA at home on Sept. 23. Tennessee’s SEC home opener will be in Week 5 against South Carolina on Sept. 30, followed by a bye week on Oct. 7.

Texas A&M serves as the Vols’ second SEC Western Division opponent as the Aggies make their second trip to Neyland Stadium in three years on Oct. 14.

Tennessee goes on the road in back-to-back weeks against Alabama on Oct. 21 and Kentucky on Oct. 28.

The Vols take on UConn in their return home on Nov. 4 then go to Missouri on Nov. 11. Tennessee hosts Georgia on Nov. 18 and wrap up their 2023 regular season at Neyland Stadium versus Vanderbilt.