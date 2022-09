The 6-foot-1, 185-pound kicker will be joining the program as a preferred walk-on. He attends Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tenn.

Thursday afternoon, 2023 kicker Max Gilbert announced his commitment to Tennessee, just three days after receiving an offer from the Volunteers.

Gilbert entered the 2021 season as one of the top kickers in the state and was selected to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State Division II-A team. He started the fall on a strong note, connecting on a school-record 54-yard field goal. After playing in four games, he suffered an ACL injury and missed the rest of the season.

While Gilbert recovered from injury, schools across the country pursued the Tennessee native. He received an offer from Army and took summer visits to Power Five programs including Alabama, Florida State, and Tennessee.

Gilbert has returned to form this fall, starting the season 8-8 on kickoff touchbacks, 3-3 on field goals, and 5-5 on PAT’s in Lausanne Collegiate’s opening season victory on August 19. In his first two games of the year, Gilbert is 3-3 on field goals and 8-8 on PAT kicks.