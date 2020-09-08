BREAKING: Vols add top-50 SG Jahmai Mashack, California wing talks decision
Fresh off landing a top-5 class in 2020 Rick Barnes and his staff are back at it again in 2021. Today the Vols reached all the way out to California to nab top-50 shooting guard Jahmai Mashack, ins...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news