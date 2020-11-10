VolQuest - Vols-Aggies postponed

Saturday's Tennessee-Texas A&M football game in Neyland Stadium has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Knoxville. The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com (PDF).

"We appreciate Texas A&M's communication this week," Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "Our football program continued with its traditional game-week preparation as we awaited a decision on the status of Saturday's game. We received confirmation of the game's postponement this afternoon, and we will share pertinent updates with ticket holders via email and social media as developments occur."