Ruston, Louisiana four star prospect Ray Parker was one of three official visitors for the Vols this weekend and the LSU commitment liked what he saw in his first trip to Rocky Top.

“Tennessee is definitely a great school,” Parker said. “They showed me much love this weekend and I’m definitely considering coming here now.”

The 6-5, 250 pound prospect has been linked to multiple positions from the defensive line to the offensive line and tight end. Parker said in his discussions with the Vols this weekend, if he chose the orange and white, it would be to play tight end.

“Tennessee and I strictly discussed tight end and nothing else,” Parker said. “I think it’s a great offense. I think they have great plans here and an offense that’s going to be successful.”

The Vols offense is now under the direction of new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney who Parker spent a good bit of time with.

“We really never discussed playing time. We just discussed what the depth chart looked like. We talked about coming in and working hard as a freshman and competing for playing time,” Parker said.

For Parker the opportunity to compete for playing time is important but at the top of his list of priorities in picking a school is people and he was impressed with what he saw over the weekend.

“I didn’t really know much about Tennessee. But me and coach (Terry) Fair have a good relationship. We linked up and we were talking about it. He told me once I got up here to Tennessee that I would have a great time and and definitely did,” Parker said.

“They have some great people here. Throughout the facility and throughout the city, I met some wonderful people here who showed me a lot of love this weekend. I hung out most of the time with Dom (Dominique Wood-Anderson). He definitely showed me a lot of things about Tennessee.”

Up next for Parker is likely a visit to the west coast in what might be his final trip before signing day.

“I just felt like the process was too early in December,” Parker explained on why he didn’t sign in the early period. “I really hadn’t taken all my visits yet. So I wasn’t ready to sign at that point,” Parker said.

“I might go visit USC (Southern Cal) and that might conclude all my trips.”

Parker, who made the trip by himself, said distance would not be a factor in his final decision and that after a weekend on Rocky Top, the Vols are “definitely a possibility."