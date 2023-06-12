Tobe Awaka and Freddie Dilione V are on the cusp of making the 2023 USA Men's Basketball U19 National Team.

Along with 33 other invitees, the Tennessee standouts went through four training camp sessions in Colorado Springs, Colorado earlier this month and were two of 18 finalists that will continue to compete to make the final 12-man roster.

The team will play in the FIBA U19 Men's World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary beginning June 24.

The USA team, which has won three of the last four tournaments, will join Argentina, Canada, Egypt, Korea, Madagascar, Slovenia, Turkey, Brazil, China, France, Japan, Lebanon, Serbia and Spain as part of the World Cup field.

The USA team will compete in the preliminary round in Group B with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia on June 24-27.

Both Awaka and Dilione are expected to be key contributors for Tennessee next season.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Awaka appeared in 34 games as a freshman last season, averaging 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 59.2%.

Awaka scored a career-high 10 points twice against Georgia and Texas A&M and grabbed a career-high vs. Austin Peay State.

Dilione, a highly touted four-star shooting guard that enrolled at Tennessee in January, redshirted but will factor into the rotation in 2023-24.

The 6-foot-5 Dilione averaged 25.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game as a junior at Word of God Christian Academy in North Carolina. He'll join a talented backcourt that includes Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmai Mashack, Dalton Knecht, Jordan Gainey and Josiah-Jordan James.