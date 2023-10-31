Despite being without two preseason All-SEC players, Tennessee looked impressive in its first outing in a two-game exhibition circuit at No. 4 Michigan State on Sunday.

Led by transfer guards Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey, the No. 9 Vols never trailed and overcame a late game-tying 3-pointer to win at the free throw line, 89-88 in front of a Breslin Center crowd that was in mid-season form.

For Tennessee, it was the kind of game that head coach Rick Barnes wanted to give the Vols' short-handed roster an opportunity to play in a regular season-like setting. Finding a way to win provided an even lesson.

Tennessee will wrap up its preseason slate against NCAA Div. II Lenoir-Rhyne at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at the match up.