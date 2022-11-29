Vols basketball vs. McNeese State: Information, notes, lineups, preview
After an impressive showing last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas, Tennessee men's basketball is back in Knoxville on Wednesday night to host McNeese State at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols (5-1) – who are ranked No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll – are coming off a 64-50 win over then-No. 3 Kansas, which clinched the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. The team's lone loss came to Colorado back on November 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
McNeese State (2-5), which is a member of the Southland Conference, makes the trip to Knoxville after losing 86-83 at UT Martin. Tennessee has never played the Cowboys.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 13 Tennessee (5-1 overall) vs. McNeese State (2-5)
When: Wednesday, November 30, 2022 | 7:15 p.m. ET
Where: Thompson-Boling Arena | Knoxville, Tennessee
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Dane Bradshaw, analyst)
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 98.4%, McNeese State 1.6%
KenPom Projection: Tennessee 83, McNeese State 49
Series History: First meeting
PROJECTED LINEUPS
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|
Tyreke Key
|
Guard
|
11.0
|
3.2
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
11.3
|
5.0
|
Julian Phillips
|
Forward
|
10.7
|
5.3
|
Olivier Nkamhoua
|
Forward
|
9.3
|
4.5
|
Uros Plavsic
|
Forward
|
2.6
|
3.4
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|
Trae English
|
Guard
|
12.7
|
1.4
|
Harwin Francois
|
Guard
|
4.1
|
4.0
|
Johnathan Massie
|
Guard
|
10.6
|
2.3
|
Dionjahe Thomas
|
Forward
|
2.8
|
3.3
|
Malachi Rhodes
|
Forward
|
5.9
|
5.3
PREVIEW
Tennessee heads into Wednesday's non-conference game with plenty of momentum after going a perfect 3-0 in The Bahamas. Despite their early-season loss to Colorado on a neutral court, the Vols are playing at a high level as December approaches.
Rick Barnes' team is tough to beat inside Thompson-Boling Arena as the Vols have won 19 straight home games, and that streak should easily be pushed to 20. Tennessee has never lost to a Southland Conference team, and the Vols have won 16 straight home games against non-conference opponents.
McNeese State lost at UT Martin on Monday and suffered an 89-60 defeat at Baylor on November 23. The Cowboys' two wins this season have come against Champion Christian College and Lamar.
The Vols are heavy favorites against McNeese State – KenPom projects them to win 83-49 – and they should be able to cruise to an easy victory before hosting Alcorn State on Sunday.
