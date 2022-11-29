After an impressive showing last week in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas, Tennessee men's basketball is back in Knoxville on Wednesday night to host McNeese State at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols (5-1) – who are ranked No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll – are coming off a 64-50 win over then-No. 3 Kansas, which clinched the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. The team's lone loss came to Colorado back on November 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

McNeese State (2-5), which is a member of the Southland Conference, makes the trip to Knoxville after losing 86-83 at UT Martin. Tennessee has never played the Cowboys.