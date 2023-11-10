Through two exhibition games and its season opener, No. 9 Tennessee has so far looked the part of a team that could go far in the NCAA Tournament but the Vols face its toughest test yet in Wisconsin.

Fresh off of a 80-42 win over Tennessee Tech earlier this week, Tennessee (1-0) goes on the road for the first time to face the Badgers (1-0) at the Khol's Center in Madison on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Wisconsin, which returns much of its production from last season, cruised past Arkansas State, 105-76 in its own 2023-24 debut on Monday.

For Tennessee, the match up offers an early opportunity to takes its veteran-laden roster and high-flying offense into a tough environment and pick up an early resume boost.

Here is a closer look at the clash between the Vols and Badgers.