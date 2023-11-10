Vols basketball vs. Wisconsin: Game information, lineups, notes
Through two exhibition games and its season opener, No. 9 Tennessee has so far looked the part of a team that could go far in the NCAA Tournament but the Vols face its toughest test yet in Wisconsin.
Fresh off of a 80-42 win over Tennessee Tech earlier this week, Tennessee (1-0) goes on the road for the first time to face the Badgers (1-0) at the Khol's Center in Madison on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.
Wisconsin, which returns much of its production from last season, cruised past Arkansas State, 105-76 in its own 2023-24 debut on Monday.
For Tennessee, the match up offers an early opportunity to takes its veteran-laden roster and high-flying offense into a tough environment and pick up an early resume boost.
Here is a closer look at the clash between the Vols and Badgers.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: No. 9 Tennessee (1-0) at Wisconsin (1-0)
When: Friday, Nov. 10 | 9 p.m. ET
Where: Khol's Center | Madison, Wisconsin
TV: Peacock (Terry Gannon, play-by-play; Stephen Bardo, analyst)
KenPom Projection: Wisconsin 70, Tennessee 69
Series: Wisconsin leads, 3-2
PROJECTED LINEUPS
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Jahmai Mashack
|
Guard
|
4.7
|
Santiago Vescovi
|
Guard
|
12.7
|
Dalotn Knecht
|
Guard
|
20.2
|
Josiah-Jordan James
|
Guard
|
10.0
|
Jonas Aidoo
|
Forward
|
4.8
|Player
|Position
|Points Per Game
|
Chuck Hepburn
|
Guard
|
20.0
|
Max Klesmit
|
Guard
|
14.0
|
A.J. Storr
|
Guard
|
15.0
|
Tyler Wahl
|
Forward
|
8.0
|
Steven Crowl
|
Forward
|
9.0
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee is just one game into its 2023-24 campaign but has been battle tested on the road. The Vols beat preseason No. 4 Michigan State at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, 89-88 on Oct. 29. Wisconsin is the first of two true road non-conference games for the Vols. Tennessee plays at North Carolina on Nov. 29.
-- Tennessee's offense has impressed so far. The Vols are being paced in scoring by transfer guard Dalton Knecht, who is averaging 19.3 points per game through his first three outings, including a 17-point performance vs. Tennessee Tech.
-- Defensively, Tennessee turned in a record showing in its opener, holding Tennessee Tech to just 12 points in the first half. It marked the first time since the turn of the century that Tennessee has limited a Division I opponent to 12 or fewer points in a half.
-- Tennessee returned two key pieces against Tennessee Tech in leading scorer Santiago Vescovi, who missed the two exhibition games and Zakai Zeigler. It was Zeigler's first appearance in a game since suffering a season-ending ACL tear last February. He turned in 12 minutes.
-- Wisconsin finished just outside the AP Top 25 preseason poll after going 20-15 overall and reaching the NIT semifinals last season.
-- Wisconsin returns its top five scorers from last season, including junior guard Chuck Hepburn, who led the team in scoring with 12.2 points per game as well as assists with 2.8 per game. He scored a game-high 20 points vs. Arkansas State.
