Vols' big-play defense headlines win over Kentucky

Brock Vandagriff didn't see Joshua Josephs.

As the Kentucky quarterback looked downfield, looking for a potential knockout blow on a third quarter drive with the lead, Josephs came off the edge and hit Vandagriff in the chest, dis-lodging the ball in the process.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In a scene that has defined No. 7 Tennessee's season to this point, the defense made a game-changing play when it was needed most and the Vols' previously stagnant offense paid the turnover off. Dylan Sampson scored a few plays later, opening the way for a 28-18 victory at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.

Josephs' strip sack was one of several plays that keep Tennessee (7-1, 4-1 SEC) within reach of its goals in the final month of the regular season. Will Brooks' interception of backup Gavin Wimsatt was another, ending a promising drive for the Wildcats and turning it into another scoring drive for the Vols.

Even after Kentucky (3-6, 1-6) scored to pull within three in the fourth quarter, the defense--with a cushion provided by the offense--overcame stopped the Wildcats' final drive at midfield.

Nico Iamaleava's contributions can't be overlooked. The quarterback had arguably his best game in league play, finishing 28-of-38 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns--a final stat line that could have been even more impressive if it wasn't for one or two drops from the wide receivers.

Sampson tied a 95-year-old program record and then broke it in the fourth quarter, jumping Gene McEver with 19 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Sampson finished with 141 yards and two scores on 27 carries.