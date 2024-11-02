Vols' big-play defense headlines win over Kentucky

in other news
The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky
All of the stories leading up to kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky, in one place.
Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans
Taking a look at what four-star guard commit Amari Evans will bring to Knoxville.
COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball
Just days before the start of the season, Tennessee basketball has added four-star Amari Evans to its 2025 class.
Tennessee standing out to 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn after visit
Fast-rising 2026 edge rusher Dre Quinn discuses recent Tennessee football visit and offer.
Keys to success: What Tennessee football needs to do to beat Kentucky
What Tennessee football will need to do to beat Kentucky on Saturday.
in other news
The Gameday Newsstand: No. 7 Tennessee vs. Kentucky
All of the stories leading up to kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky, in one place.
Impact analysis: What Tennessee is getting in 4-star SF Amari Evans
Taking a look at what four-star guard commit Amari Evans will bring to Knoxville.
COMMIT ALERT: 2025 4-star SF Amari Evans commits to Tennessee basketball
Just days before the start of the season, Tennessee basketball has added four-star Amari Evans to its 2025 class.
Brock Vandagriff didn't see Joshua Josephs.
As the Kentucky quarterback looked downfield, looking for a potential knockout blow on a third quarter drive with the lead, Josephs came off the edge and hit Vandagriff in the chest, dis-lodging the ball in the process.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
In a scene that has defined No. 7 Tennessee's season to this point, the defense made a game-changing play when it was needed most and the Vols' previously stagnant offense paid the turnover off. Dylan Sampson scored a few plays later, opening the way for a 28-18 victory at Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Josephs' strip sack was one of several plays that keep Tennessee (7-1, 4-1 SEC) within reach of its goals in the final month of the regular season. Will Brooks' interception of backup Gavin Wimsatt was another, ending a promising drive for the Wildcats and turning it into another scoring drive for the Vols.
Even after Kentucky (3-6, 1-6) scored to pull within three in the fourth quarter, the defense--with a cushion provided by the offense--overcame stopped the Wildcats' final drive at midfield.
Nico Iamaleava's contributions can't be overlooked. The quarterback had arguably his best game in league play, finishing 28-of-38 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns--a final stat line that could have been even more impressive if it wasn't for one or two drops from the wide receivers.
Sampson tied a 95-year-old program record and then broke it in the fourth quarter, jumping Gene McEver with 19 rushing touchdowns in a single season.
Sampson finished with 141 yards and two scores on 27 carries.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST QUARTER
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:27 (time of possession)
Kentucky came out swinging on its first drive, picking up 50 yards on the first play from scrimmage on a Jamarion Wilcox run before Tennessee's defense held on a fourth down pass to the end zone. The Vols' offense drove quickly to inside the Wildcats' 25-yard line before going backwards with a holding penalty. Max Gilbert missed a 43-yard field goal to leave Tennessee empty-handed. Kentucky quarterback Brock Vandagriff completed three passes, including a 27-yard strike to Josh Kattus to go in front with 5:28 left in the quarter.
Kentucky 7, Tennessee 0
SECOND QUARTER
14 plays, 65 yards, 4:45
After Dylan Sampson fumbled deep inside plus territory for the second-straight game and DeSean Bishop exited the game with an apparent injury the previous drive, Tennessee leaned heavily on freshman running back Peyton Lewis. He carried the ball eight times, twice for a first down then scored on a 1-yard run on third-and-goal for his first career touchdown and the Vols' first score in the first half in 42 days to even the score with 4:45 left in the half.
Tennessee 7, Kentucky 7
10 plays, 61 yards, 4:15
Kentucky answered after Tennessee's game-tying scoring drive, driving to the the Vols' 14-yard line. A roughing the passer and a defensive holding call helped the Wildcats get there, but the Vols' defense was able to corral Vandagriff on third down. Kentucky settled for an Alex Raynor field goal that he connected on from 32 yards out to give the Wildcats the lead for the second time with 30 seconds left in the half.
Kentucky 10, Tennessee 7
THIRD QUARTER
5 plays, 28 yards, 1:37
Tennessee missed another scoring opportunity after Gilbert missed his third field goal to end another drive deep into Kentucky territory on the Vols' second drive of the quarter. It looked more bleak when the Wildcats were moving the ball with relative ease on the ensuing position. But Vandagriff, looking to add more, was blindsided by Joshua Josephs and coughed up the ball. It was recovered by Tennessee and the offense paid off the turnover with Sampson's 6-yard touchdown run to reclaim the lead.
Tennessee 14, Kentucky 10
2 plays, 10 plays, 0:28
Defense again. Kentucky, with backup quarterback Gavin Wimsatt leading the offense after Vandagriff left the game following a James Pearce Jr. sack, was driving again. Past midfield, Wimsatt made a critical error on third down, throwing the ball to Will Brooks instead who took it back 67 yards the other way. In two plays, Nico Iamaleava connected with Miles Kitselman in the back of the end zone for a touchdown and a two-score lead in the closing seconds of the quarter.
Tennessee 21, Kentucky 10
FOURTH QUARTER
6 plays, 75 yards, 2:20
Kentucky wasn't going away. After throwing the interception to Brooks, Wimsatt came back and led a scoring drive that covered 75 yards in six plays. He did't shy away from using his arm either, linking up with Ja'Mori Maclin for a 32-yard touchdown. Wimsatt went back to Maclin again on a two-point conversion to trim Tennessee's lead to three with 13:31 remaining.
Tennessee 21, Kentucky 18
13 plays, 91 yards, 5:14
When Tennessee needed its offense to step up late, it did. After the Vols' defense forced a Kentucky punt, Iamaleava engineered a 91-yard drive and Sampson capped it with a 7-yard run that included him dragging the Wildcats' defense into the end zone to again push Tennessee's lead to two scores and break a single-season rushing touchdown record for Sampson with less than five minutes left.
Tennessee 28, Kentucky 18
UP NEXT
Tennessee will play its fourth-straight home game at Neyland Stadium against Mississippi State next Saturday.
The Vols are looking to extend their home win-streak this season while moving up the College Football Playoff rankings next week.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2019. Tennessee won that game, 20-10 in Knoxville.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 45-20 win over UMass on Saturday.
Kickoff is slated for either 7 p.m. ET or 7:45 p.m. on ESPN or SEC Network, respectively.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.