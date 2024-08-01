When the Tennessee offensive coordinator watched wide receivers Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley in their first few practices since joining the program as freshmen who had enrolled early, he knew that keeping them off of the field would be difficult.

Two days into fall camp amid a crowded and experienced wide receivers room, Matthews and Staley have continued to stand out, looking the part of immediate contributors once the Vols' season kicks off later this month inside of newcomers still trying to find their way.

"Two guys that can mentally handle it right from the beginning," Halzle said. "You didn't see a bunch of busts from those guys when they took the field in the spring. To them, they have been here for two months when they take that first step onto the field. Really excited that they can just operate, because that is what keeps most freshmen off the field. It is usually not talent.

"It is usually not their ability to make a catch, make somebody miss, go run. It's can they actually handle and do the right thing at the right time? These guys have shown at this point that they can."

Staley was a four-star prospect out of Akien High School in South Carolina before signing with Tennessee's 2024 class and enrolling in January.

He was on campus during bowl preparations in December--experiences that have paid off in his transition to the Vols' fast-paced, up tempo offense.

“I’d say I’m learning the offense better than I was in the spring," Staley said. "I feel like now, the plays are coming really easy and I’m just getting the hang of the offense.”

After taking a step back a year ago, Tennessee's receivers room is in position to get back to some kind of semblance of the success it had two years ago with Biletnikoff Award winner Jalin Hyatt and All-SEC player Cedric Tillman leading the way.

The group features Bru McCoy, who is returning to full health after a leg injury ended his season early in 2023 and Squirrel White, a speedster out of the slot that is entering his third season.

The Vols added Tulane wide receiver Chris Brazzell II from the transfer portal, while Kaleb Webb and Chas Nimrod are expected to be key contributors after increasing their roles last season.

That experience puts Staley and Matthews down the depth chart as of early August, but it hasn't stopped them both from trying to work their way up.

Staley has practiced in the slot behind White, who he has watched intently, and both bring plenty of speed to the position.

“Squirrel might be a little quicker than me," Staley said, flashing a smile during a media availability on Thursday. "But I’m just trying to get to his level and be better than him.”

Competition has been prevalent among Tennessee's wide receivers since the spring, and has hardly taken a step back since. It hasn't been a hindrance, either.

For Staley, competition has been a motivator.

"It is a testament to what Coach (Kelsey Pope) has built in there," Halzle said. "Competition is the best thing we can do to drive everybody forward. When our guys know that at every class and every position, all these guys can play. Well, I better be making plays every time I step on the field."

“I feel like we’ve got a chance to be one of the best groups in the SEC," Staley added. "The offense, the tempo is just fast. It gets the defense on their heels. We’ve got a chance to be special.”