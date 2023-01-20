Just about every time the Tennessee football team stepped on the field during the 2022 season, a record was on the brink of being broken. That’s what happens when you boast the best offense in college football — and that’s not an opinion, either. The Vols have the numbers to back up the claim. Tennessee averaged a college football-best 525.5 yards and 46.1 points per game on its way to an 11-win season that included an Orange Bowl victory over Clemson. The Vols had all the weapons to have that kind of success, especially at quarterback with Hendon Hooker passing for more than 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns. Jalin Hyatt was the headliner at wide receiver. He caught 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. Those numbers earned him the Biletnikoff Award. Hooker and Hyatt broke several individual program records, including at least one touchdown pass thrown in consecutive games and touchdown receptions in a single season, but the Vols’ offense as a whole left an indelible mark in the Tennessee record books. In all, the Vols broke 15 school records during the 2022 season. Here's at look at all of them.

WINS OVER RANKED TEAMS

Tennessee's schedule tested it early and often. The Vols played the fourth-toughest schedule in college football based on opponents' final winning percentage. In 13 games, Tennessee faced seven teams that were ranked at the time of the meeting, which tied a program record set by the 1988 team. The Vols were successful in those games, too — beating Associated Press No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 20 Florida, No. 25 LSU, No. 3 Alabama, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 7 Clemson. Their lone loss was to eventual national champion Georgia, which was ranked No. 3 at the time.

TOTAL POINTS

Tennessee could seemingly pick its score in nearly every game it played. The Vols scored a total of 599 points, which topped all of college football. Ohio State was the closest team with 575 points scored. In a testament to the job head coach Josh Heupel has done, that point total beat out the previous record set by the 2021 team in Heupel's first season at 511 points.

POINTS PER GAME

If Tennessee reached the 30-point mark, it was likely a win for the Vols. In only one game was 30-plus points not enough for Tennessee-a 63-38 loss to South Carolina, but more often than not the Vols could outscore anyone, averaging a program best 46.1 points per game. Tennessee scored that much or more in six games all of which were wins. The previous record was 42.8 points set in 1993.

TOTAL OFFENSE

Tennessee didn't just have the best total offense in the country in 2022, it had the best numbers of any Vols' team ever. In 13 games, Tennessee racked up 6,832 yards, once again topping the previous record set by the 2021 team (6,174 yards).

TOTAL OFFENSE PER GAME

Tennessee averaged 525.5 yards per game, including more than 326 passing yards and nearly 200 rushing yards. The Vols went for 500 yards or more in nine games and went over 600 three times with 676 yards versus Akron, 696 yards against UT Martin and an astounding 724 yards against SEC opponent Missouri. That mark exceeded the 1997 team, which was led by quarterback Peyton Manning and averaged 482.8 yards of offense per game.

YARDS PER PLAY

It's no mystery why Tennessee managed to put up so many yards per game. The Vols were usually moving the chains every other play, averaging 7.2 yards per play. The 1993 team averaged just under seven yards per play at 6.2 yards.

TOTAL TOUCHDOWNS

Tennessee shattered the previous total touchdown record set by the 2021 team. The Vols scored 67 touchdowns that season, then followed it up with many of the same players, reaching the end zone 79 times this past season.

PASSING TOUCHDOWNS

Hendon Hooker passed for at least one touchdown in all but one game and was deep in the Heisman Trophy conversation because of his ability to find the end zone. He passed for 27 scores with Joe Milton III, who played in a backup role until the final two games, throwing for 10, bringing the season total to 38. Hooker had 11 games of two or more touchdown passes, including five in a 52-49 win over Alabama The previous single season record was 37, set in 1997 by Manning (36) and Tee Martin (1).

RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

While Tennessee's passing game highlighted the offense, the Vols were efficient running the ball, too, especially deep in the red zone. Combined between Hooker, Princeton Fant, Dylan Sampson, Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright and Tayven Jackson, Tennessee 40 rushing touchdowns. Small led the way with 13 rushing scores. That tied a record set by the Vols' 1951 national championship team.

COMPLETION PERCENTAGE

Another record broken by Hooker and Milton. Tennessee's overall completion percentage of 68.7 edged out another 1993 record of 65.0. Hooker's completion percentage came out to 69.6% while Milton was 64.6%. Heath Shuler was the Vols starting quarterback that season. Individually, he completed 64.6 of his passes on 184-of-285 passing.

PASSING EFFICIENCY

Hooker was a big part of breaking this record a year ago as Tennessee's passing efficiency was 167.10. He helped break the record again with a 181.39 passer rating in 2022.

PASSING YARDS

It might be awhile before another Tennessee team breaks this many passing records. Vols' quarterbacks-as well as Fant on one pass against UT Martin-totaled 4,239 yards. Hooker was responsible for 3,135 while Milton 971 yards in limited playing time before his last two starts. Unsurprisingly, Manning was quarterback for the previous record-3,981 yards in 1997.

FEWEST INTERCEPTIONS THROWN

Why was Tennessee so successful on offense? The Vols rarely turned the ball over. Hooker went five-straight games without an interception and only threw two all season while Milton had zero in 82 passing attempts. The only other interception thrown was by backup Gaston Moore for a combined three interceptions on the season. Tennessee quarterbacks on the 1979 team accounted for 20 interceptions, which was previously the record for fewest thrown in a single season.

FIRST DOWNS

When your offense is averaging over seven yards per play, it's easy to pick up first downs at a record pace. Tennessee reached the line to gain 330 times, 14 more than the 2021 team made for the record (316) last season.

POINT AFTER TOUCHDOWNS MADE