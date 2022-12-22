Talented senior edge rusher Byron Young announced Thursday that he will play in the Vols' bowl game before entering the 2023 NFL Draft.

One of the anchors of Tennessee 's defensive line will lineup against Clemson in the Orange Bowl on December 30.

Young came to Tennessee with one of the more motivating stories ahead of the 2021 season.

With no offers out of high school, the South Carolina native was working at a Dollar General in Georgia in 2017 when he came across a flyer about football tryouts at nearby Georgia Military College.

After making the team and turning in a successful junior season, Young fielded Power Five offers from Auburn and Tennessee — ultimately picking the Vols.

He stood out for Tennessee defensively last season with 46 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Young led the team in sacks this season with five while also totaling 34 tackles for a Vols’ front that was among the top of the SEC in run defense.

Young tallied five tackles and a season-high 2.5 sacks in the Vols' 40-13 win at LSU on Oct. 8 and 1.5 sacks in the team's 44-6 drubbing of Kentucky on Oct. 29 at Neyland Stadium.

With a number of opt-outs at key positions already, having Young available against Clemson is a plus for Tennessee's defense.

The Vols and Tigers will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

