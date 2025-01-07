Vols’ Cade Phillips available ahead of top 10 clash at Florida

Tennessee will apparently have one of its most important depth pieces at Florida Tuesday night.
Sophomore forward Cade Phillips, who was listed as “questionable” in the initial availability report on Monday, was taken off of the report just hours before the No. 1 Vols face the No. 8 Gators in Gainesville.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The 6-foot-9 Phillips has been productive for Tennessee (14-0) off of the bench, typically the seventh player in the rotation behind guard Jordan Gainey.
Phillips, who stepped into a bigger role after sophomore forward J.P. Estrella was ruled out of the remainder of the season due to injury, is averaging 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 17.1 minutes per game.
Phillips was holding his shoulder after going for a ball on the sideline in the Vols’ 76-52 win over Arkansas last Saturday. He exited the game briefly before returning, only playing limited minutes the rest of the way.
Tennessee and Florida (13-1) tip-off at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
The Gators are 3.5-point favorites.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.