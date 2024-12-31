Vols cap non-conference slate with win over Norfolk State

Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) drives against Norfolk State forward Tyrel Bladen (8) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Tennessee's historic run to just its second Elite Eight ever in the year 2024 began with a win over Norfolk State. How the rest of the No. 1 Vols' season will play out remains to be seen, but they are heading into the second half with still undefeated after beating the Spartans again nearly one year to the day on Tuesday, 67-52 at Food City Center. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM It wasn't pretty. In fact, Tennessee's last two games have looked sluggish at times. But it was enough to go into SEC play--where its toughest tests remain--with momentum. Chaz Lanier led the Vols (13-0) in scoring with 24 points in an otherwise underwhelming offensive showing for the team, which shot 42.6% from the field and just 25.8% from three-point range. Zakai Zeigler, Jordan Gainey and Cade Phillips scored 10 each. The Spartans (9-7) out-rebounded Tennessee, 33-31. Christian Ings paced Norfolk State with 19 points, while Brian Moore Jr. finished with 18.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tennessee's unbeaten start had been headlined by Chaz Lanier first half shooting clinics. It was only fitting that he put on another in the last game of 2024. The Vols' guard Chaz Lanier hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes. When the three wasn't there, he settled for and made mid-range jumpers, surging to 14 points before the halfway point of the half and stretching Tennessee's lead to 23-12 with just over 11 minutes left. A two-plus minute scoring drought allowed Norfolk State to trim its deficit under 10 before Fleix Okpara--also in the throes of a strong first half performance--provided a jolt with a jumper to put the Vols up 27-16. As productive as Lanier and Tennessee's start was, it cooled off late in the half. The Vols went through another scoreless stretch that last more than two minutes while the Spartans against got within single digits. Norfolk State hit three of its three shots in the final minute and trailed by just seven, 35-28 at halftime. Zakai Zeigler opened the second half the same way he opened the first: a 3-pointer to put Tennessee ahead 38-28 and give the Vols a much-needed spark after the way the first half ended. Two defensive stands engineered by Jahmai Mashack and Igor Milicic Jr. resulted in points on the other end for Tennessee, extending its advantage to 12 at 44-32. Consecutive possessions that ended in baskets from Cade Phillips and Milicic put the Vols on the brink of pulling away for what seemed like the first time, going up 50-37 with less than 14 minutes remaining. Tennessee's persistent shooting woes in the half kept it from running away with it, though. Its defense prevented Norfolk State from being able to take advantage and Lanier ended another drought with a corner three to again swell the Vols' lead to 10 at 55-45. The Spartans never mounted a serious effort to threaten Tennessee's lead. Their struggles against the Vols' defense continued, going more than six minutes without a basket. Jordan Gainey finished a drive with a dunk to go up 16 with 4:45 left to provide the final dagger.

UP NEXT