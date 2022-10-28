It appears Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman’s long-awaited return to the field will take place on Saturday in the No. 3 Vols’ game against No. 19 Kentucky.

Tillman, who hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury in the first half against Akron on Sept. 17, subsequently underwent “tightrope” surgery in hopes of a quicker recovery.

According to a post on Tillman’s Instagram on Friday afternoon, he seems to have recovered.

Tillman announced a partnership with Knoxville-based Moonshine Mountain Cookies, stating that if he scores two touchdowns against Kentucky, fans would be eligible for two free cookies the Monday following the game.

“Great to be back!,” Tillman said in the post. “If I catch 2 touchdowns against Kentucky, everyone gets 2 free cookies after the game on MONDAY at both Moonshine Mountain Cookies stores in Knoxville!”

Tillman, an All-SEC receiver a year ago, had 17 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown before sustaining his injury.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has echoed for weeks that Tillman’s return would come when both Tillman and the medical staff felt he was at “100%.”

Tennessee and Kentucky meet at 7 p.m. at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN.