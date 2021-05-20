Vols close out SEC regular season at South Carolina with plenty on the line

Tennessee heads to Columbia, South Carolina this weekend with a chance to win the program’s first SEC East title since 1997.

The Vols enter the Thursday through Saturday series 18-9 in SEC play, half a game ahead of Vanderbilt (17-9) in the SEC standings and a game behind Arkansas (19-8). It’s an uphill battle for Tennessee to win its first SEC Championship since 1995, with the Vols needing to gain two games on Arkansas, who hosts Florida this weekend.

Despite the half game lead over Vanderbilt, Tennessee isn’t out of the woods in the SEC East race as the Commodores have a sweep opportunity vs. Kentucky and the Vols have a challenging road series against the 21st-ranked Gamecocks.

While Tony Vitello understands a division title is a stepping stone for his resurgent program, it’s clear his focus is on the big picture and Tennessee’s postseason run.

“I do think it’s kind of just the next day thing,” Vitello said of UT's chance to win the SEC East. “With South Carolina, it hasn’t been that long, you show up to the stadium and you want to win a national championship because there was a time not too long ago they won back-to-back. Arkansas was just in the national championship game, one out from winning the thing, so what they want to do is get back and finish that last out. These narratives are different for each program and I think ours has held true to what you’re saying because it’s who we are and it’s where we’re at and hopefully I’m not just blowing smoke, that’s just the vibes I get from the guys and if that’s truly the case than it can help us into Thursday because that game one is always important in every series, it goes without saying, and then game two is just as important but that’s where we’re trying to narrow our focus.”

After a handful of down seasons, South Carolina has rebounded in head coach Mark Kingston’s fourth season. The Gamecocks are 32-18 (15-12 SEC) and were named one of the 20 possible NCAA Tournament regional host sites.

South Carolina bounced back from back-to-back series loss to the Mississippi schools with a dominant road sweep at Kentucky. The sweep puts South Carolina back in the thick of the regional host hunt and gives the Gamecocks plenty to play for in the final weekend of the regular season.

“There’s a tremendous tradition with their program and they have a strong fanbase,” Vitello said. “They’re always into the game cheering on their team or trying to get under your skin so that’s a factor as well. Those guys have put that team this year in the conversation of ‘well who might be in Omaha.’ Well, they’re certainly a contender as much as anyone in our league. They seemed to put together a great weekend last weekend, on the road at Kentucky. I think it’ll be the same as any weekend— it’ll be a pain in the butt for everybody and by Sunday you’ll be exhausted, or Saturday this week, but it’ll be fun to get back out on the road. I think our guys like doing that for whatever reason.”

South Carolina boosts a strong pitching staff with solid depth and a 3.76 team ERA that ranks fourth in the SEC. The Gamecocks’ rotation has done a great job of keeping the ball in the park, surrendering the least amount of home runs in the SEC.

Senior Brannon Jordan will start Thursday night’s series opener for South Carolina. The right handed pitcher has a 5-4 record in 13 starts this season, posting 90 strikeouts, 43 walks and a 3.66 ERA in 66.1 innings pitched. Jordan will face off with Tennessee starter Chad Dallas.

RHP Brett Kerry will make his second start of the season for South Carolina on Friday Kerry has been the Gamecocks’ best bullpen arm for the majority of the season before making his first start last weekend against Kentucky. The junior was dominant in his first start of the season, recording a 10 strikeout complete game shutout while surrendering just four hits and no walks. Kerry has a 1.80 ERA on the season and will match up with Tennessee LHP Will Heflin.

Redshirt junior Thomas Farr will start the series finale for South Carolina on Saturday. Like Jordan, Farr has earned 13 starts this season posting a 3.68 ERA in 71 innings pitched. Farr will match up with Tennessee freshman Blade Tidwell.

In the bullpen, look for freshmen right handers Will Sanders (3.88 ERA in 48.2IP) and Jack Mahoney (1.62 ERA in 33.1IP) to earn a plethora of innings. Redshirt sophomore Julian Bosnic has been South Carolina’s most used left handed reliever, recording 64 strikeouts and a 3.49 ERA in 38.2 innings pitched.

At the plate, South Carolina boasts a powerful offense with four players with 10 or more homers including the SEC’s home run leader Wes Clarke.

“He’s a name thrown out there a lot for good reason but he’s surrounded by other guys that are like that too,” Vitello said of SEC home run leader Wes Clarke. “The park can play lively.”

While the Gamecocks aren’t short on power hitting, they have been overly reliant on it at times this season. South Carolina ranks 13th in the SEC with a .252 batting average and 12th in on-base percentage.

Clarke leads the way for the Gamecocks’ offense, posting a .277 batting average, 20 home runs and 49 RBIs. The junior’s 46 walks are second to only Liam Spence in the SEC.

While they don’t possess as much power as Clarke, Andrew Eyster (.285 BA, 10HR), Brady Allen (.281 BA, 11HR) and Braylen Wimmer (.280 BA, 10HR) are all highly effective SEC hitters. Allen is a threat on the base paths too, successfully stealing 12 bases this season.

The Thursday and Friday night games are set for 7 p.m. ET starts and can be streamed on SEC Network+. The regular season finale is set for 12 p.m. ET Saturday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.