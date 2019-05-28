MURFREESBORO — Elijah Howard picked up his first college scholarship as an eighth grader, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the 2021 prospect believes his recruitment is about to explode this summer.

Finally healthy, the former Webb star, who will transfer to Baylor School in Chattanooga for next season, showcased his electric speed at the Nashville Opening Regional last weekend.

“This is my first time camping since my injury. I want to run under a 4.3 and get a couple linebackers ankles. I’m feeling great,” he said.

“I’m about 95 percent. I’m almost back.”

Howard wasn’t sure of his times Sunday, but he had the ankle-breaking part down pat. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound rising junior was among the stars at the cat-and-mouse drill, routinely juking linebackers and beating defenders to the pylon with his explosiveness.

Tennessee was the first school to extend Howard a scholarship, and Jeremy Pruitt’s staff has continued to aggressively recruit the in-state prospect. While contact is minimal for under underclassman, Howard has visited the Vols three times already this spring.

“They're after me hard," he said. "They always tell me how you can’t coach speed."

Howard believes “at least up to 20 schools came to visit me this spring,” and he plans to return the favor this summer. He has a goal of getting 10 more offers this spring.

“I’m going up to Ohio State in June. I’m going to camp at Clemson and Alabama, trying to get those offers,” he said.

“I’m definitely going to come up (to Tennessee) and get some work in with the new coaches. Just continue to build that relationship.”

On his latest trips to Tennessee, Howard has “started to talk to coach (Derrick) Ansley a lot.” The Vols believe he’s a perfect fit for their STAR/nickel position and the fact Pruitt coached Jalen Ramsey — his favorite player — means a lot, too.

“I study him,” he said.

“Having one of the guru coaches tell you they think you can be like the guys they’ve sent to the league means a lot. To be able to go work with them would be great.”