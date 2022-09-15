2023 four-star Platte County (Mo.) defensive end Chandavian Bradley committed to Tennessee in July. Since announcing his decision, he's become a vocal member of the group – and a part of the Vols' effort to bring in more top 2023 prospects to finish out the class.

Bradley starred in Platte County's 25-14 win over North Kansas City last Friday night, where he had a touchdown, sack, and forced fumble. Following the game, Bradley opened up to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove about a pair of prospects he's recruiting to join him in Knoxville.

Bradley noted that Tennessee is pursuing 2023 defensive end Daevin Hobbs, stating, "Daevin Hobbs – still looking out for him." The Volunteers are engaged in a tough recruiting battle with Alabama, Georgia and UNC for the four-star. Hobbs appears to be UT's most significant uncommitted target remaining in the class.

Later in the interview, Bradley mentioned that he's working to flip TJ Searcy, a four-star Florida commit. Bradley said, "I'm trying my best to see if I can get TJ Searcy to flip. Just do my best to do whatever I can." Searcy is a 6-foot-5 defensive end from Thomaston, Ga. The Rivals250 selection committed to Florida in July. Bradley and the Tennessee staff have plenty of work ahead to flip Searcy. The Georgia native's commitment to the new Florida regime is firm at this point.