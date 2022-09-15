Vols commit Chandavian Bradley names pair of 2023 prospects he's recruiting
2023 four-star Platte County (Mo.) defensive end Chandavian Bradley committed to Tennessee in July. Since announcing his decision, he's become a vocal member of the group – and a part of the Vols' effort to bring in more top 2023 prospects to finish out the class.
Bradley starred in Platte County's 25-14 win over North Kansas City last Friday night, where he had a touchdown, sack, and forced fumble.
Following the game, Bradley opened up to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove about a pair of prospects he's recruiting to join him in Knoxville.
Bradley noted that Tennessee is pursuing 2023 defensive end Daevin Hobbs, stating, "Daevin Hobbs – still looking out for him."
The Volunteers are engaged in a tough recruiting battle with Alabama, Georgia and UNC for the four-star. Hobbs appears to be UT's most significant uncommitted target remaining in the class.
Later in the interview, Bradley mentioned that he's working to flip TJ Searcy, a four-star Florida commit. Bradley said, "I'm trying my best to see if I can get TJ Searcy to flip. Just do my best to do whatever I can."
Searcy is a 6-foot-5 defensive end from Thomaston, Ga. The Rivals250 selection committed to Florida in July.
Bradley and the Tennessee staff have plenty of work ahead to flip Searcy. The Georgia native's commitment to the new Florida regime is firm at this point.
In the interview, Bradley mentioned that he would be taking an unofficial visit to the Alabama game, followed by an official visit later in the season. He will serve as a “closer” to help the Vols pull in significant recruits and finish the class.
At this point in the 2023 cycle, 214 players on the Rivals250 list have committed. So while it may feel like this class is mainly set, it is not likely to stay that way. I expect a similar level of drama this winter – if not more – than we had during the 2022 cycle.
With a growing program and the charismatic 2023 four-star aiding UT’s recruiting efforts, the Vols may be able to pull off some surprising moves as signing day approaches.
