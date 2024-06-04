Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Vols commit DeWayne Brown II to compete in USA basketball U17 training camp

DeWayne Brown II on an official visit to Tennessee basketball.
DeWayne Brown II on an official visit to Tennessee basketball. (DeWayne Brown II Twitter/X (@Dewaynebrownll))
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

After committing to Tennessee basketball in April, DeWayne Brown II will have the opportunity to earn a spot representing the United State of America.

Beginning June 15, Brown is expected to be one of 36 athletes to compete in the USA Basketball Men’s U17 National Team Training Camp.

It will take place in Colorado Springs, Colorado with members of the 2025 and 2026 classes participating. Ultimately, the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee will narrow the team down to a 12-member team.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

If Brown makes the team, he will be invited to take place in the 2024 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 29-July 7 in Istanbul.

The USA is in Group B of the event and will be matched up with China, France and Guinea. In total, 16 teams make up four groups of four countries.

FIBA has held the event since 2010 and with the tournament being played every other year. In the six times it has been held, the USA has won first place in each. Australia has been the runner-up the most with two silver medals.

Here is the full list of players that will be in competition for the spots on the team.

USA Basketball Men's U17 National Team Training Camp Participants
Player Class Rivals Ranking College Commitment

A.J. Dybantsa

2025

5-star, No. 1

Undecided

Cameron Boozer

2025

5-star, No. 2

Undecided

Darryn Peterson

2025

5-star, No. 3

Undecided

Koa Peat

2025

5-star, No. 5

Undecided

Jalen Haralson

2025

5-star, No. 8

Undecided

Cayden Boozer

2025

4-star, No. 20

Undecided

Chris Cenac Jr.

2025

4-star, No. 37

Undecided

Kiyan Anthony

2025

4-star, No. 38

Undecided

Kingston Flemings

2025

4-star, No. 52

Undecided

Kayden Mingo

2025

4-star, No. 58

Undecided

Jalen Reece

2025

4-star, No. 79

Undecided

JJ Mandaquit

2025

4-star, No. 81

Undecided

Akai Fleming

2025

4-star, No. 84

Georgia Tech

Jaden Toombs

2025

4-star, No. 102

Undecided

Bryce James

2025

4-star, No. 102

Undecided

DeWayne Brown II

2025

3-star, No. 132

Tennessee

Brandon McCoy Jr.

2026

5-star, No. 1

Undecided

Tyran Stokes

2026

5-star, No. 2

Undecided

Alijah Arenas

2026

5-star, No. 3

Undecided

Caleb Holt

2026

5-star, No. 4

Undecided

Jason Crowe Jr.

2026

5-star, No. 6

Undecided

Caleb Gaskins

2026

5-star, No. 7

Undecided

Elijah Williams

2026

5-star, No. 8

Undecided

Tajh Ariza

2026

5-star, No. 11

Undecided

Jalen Montonati

2026

4-star, No. 12

Undecided

Jordan Smith

2026

4-star, No. 14

Undecided

Dylan Mingo

2026

4-star, No. 15

Undecided

Kayden Allen

2026

4-star, No. 18

Undecided

Cameron Holmes

2026

4-star, No. 24

Undecided

Taylen Kinney

2026

4-star, No. 33

Undecided

Deron Rippey Jr.

2026

4-star, No. 34

Undecided

Adam Oumiddoch

2026

4-star, No. 38

Undecided

Anthony Felesi

2026

4-star, No. 43

Undecided

Steven Reynolds III

2026

4-star, No. 62

Undecided

Junior County

2026

4-star, No. 66

Undecided

Davion Adkins

2026

3-star, No. 84

Undecided

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.

–––––

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement