After committing to Tennessee basketball in April, DeWayne Brown II will have the opportunity to earn a spot representing the United State of America.

Beginning June 15, Brown is expected to be one of 36 athletes to compete in the USA Basketball Men’s U17 National Team Training Camp.

It will take place in Colorado Springs, Colorado with members of the 2025 and 2026 classes participating. Ultimately, the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee will narrow the team down to a 12-member team.

