Vols commit DeWayne Brown II to compete in USA basketball U17 training camp
After committing to Tennessee basketball in April, DeWayne Brown II will have the opportunity to earn a spot representing the United State of America.
Beginning June 15, Brown is expected to be one of 36 athletes to compete in the USA Basketball Men’s U17 National Team Training Camp.
It will take place in Colorado Springs, Colorado with members of the 2025 and 2026 classes participating. Ultimately, the USA Basketball Men’s Developmental National Team Committee will narrow the team down to a 12-member team.
If Brown makes the team, he will be invited to take place in the 2024 FIBA U17 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 29-July 7 in Istanbul.
The USA is in Group B of the event and will be matched up with China, France and Guinea. In total, 16 teams make up four groups of four countries.
FIBA has held the event since 2010 and with the tournament being played every other year. In the six times it has been held, the USA has won first place in each. Australia has been the runner-up the most with two silver medals.
Here is the full list of players that will be in competition for the spots on the team.
|Player
|Class
|Rivals Ranking
|College Commitment
|
2025
|
5-star, No. 1
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
5-star, No. 2
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
5-star, No. 3
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
5-star, No. 5
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
5-star, No. 8
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 20
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 37
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 38
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 52
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 58
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 79
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 81
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 84
|
Georgia Tech
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 102
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
4-star, No. 102
|
Undecided
|
2025
|
3-star, No. 132
|
Tennessee
|
2026
|
5-star, No. 1
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
5-star, No. 2
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
5-star, No. 3
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
5-star, No. 4
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
5-star, No. 6
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
5-star, No. 7
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
5-star, No. 8
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
5-star, No. 11
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 12
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 14
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 15
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 18
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 24
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 33
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 34
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 38
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 43
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 62
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
4-star, No. 66
|
Undecided
|
2026
|
3-star, No. 84
|
Undecided
–––––
–––––