The Joe Milton III era has been expedited.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Tennessee quarterback started two games for the Vols last season after transferring into the program from Michigan, but an injury – coupled with some struggles in the pass game – forced him into a backup role behind Hendon Hooker over the last 22 games.

On Saturday against Vanderbilt, he'll be the starting signal caller again.

Hooker tore his ACL in the second half of Tennessee's 63-38 loss at South Carolina and the program announced Sunday that he would miss the remainder of the season, cutting short a outstanding collegiate career.

For Milton, coaches and teammates have expressed their confidence in him since the offseason – and he's given them reason to when he's appeared on the field this season.

In five games in limited playing time, Milton has totaled 573 passing yards and six touchdowns, including 108 yards and a score in the fourth quarter against South Carolina.

"Joe has grown a bunch," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said on Monday. "You guys have seen the way that he's played when he's been given the opportunity. He's got really good command of what we're doing. We don't change what we do, and he'll be ready to go in this one."

Milton was four-star prospect from Olympia High School in Orlando, Florida when he signed with Michigan in the 2018 class.

With the Wolverines, he played in 13 games and started five during the 2020 season. He transferred to Tennessee ahead of Heupel's first season and was named the Vols' starter in fall camp.

It was clear in the 2021 opener that Milton possessed all of the necessary tools, but he struggled at times to grasp the offense and missed on a number of throws in his first two games, leading to Hooker taking over after a 41-34 loss to Pitt.

But Milton stuck it out, opting to return to Tennessee instead of entering the transfer portal. He bonded with Hooker and used this past season to learn from him with another year of eligibility remaining.

Now, he seemingly has better command of the offense.

"I think he's a lot more comfortable in what we're doing," Heupel said. "In the run game and in just his decision-making process. He's a lot further ahead than where he was last season. The guys around him have changed, too. I anticipate him playing at a really high level."

While Tennessee's College Football Playoff chances evaporated with the South Carolina loss, Milton enters at a critical time. A win over the Commodores (5-6, 2-6 SEC) could potentially land the Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC) in a New Year's Six bowl game.

With that possibility still on the table, the coaching staff won't hold back on what Milton can do in the run game, as well – even with a lack of depth as Hooker and freshman Tayven Jackson are sidelined with injuries.

Behind Milton on Monday's depth chart was UCF transfer Gaston Moore, who has appeared in two games over the last two seasons against South Alabama and Ball State. Former Appalachian State quarterback and walk-on Navy Shuler is the third option.

"Gaston and Navy are two guys that have been in our system for awhile," Heupel said. "With Joe, we've got to find a way to go play and win this game. We'll use him as needed in the run game, too."

Tennessee and Vanderbilt kickoff at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.