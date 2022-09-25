After a six-year hiatus, Tennessee is back in the top 10 of both major college football polls.



The Vols, coming off of a monumental 38-33 win over a ranked Florida team at Neyland Stadium Saturday, come in at No. 8 in Sunday's Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 9 in the USA Today/Coaches Top 25 Poll. It is Tennessee's first top 10 ranking since the 2016 season.



Tennessee, which was previously ranked No. 11 going into the Florida game, has beaten two top 25 opponents in the first four weeks of the season and is off to its best start (4-0, 1-0 SEC) since 2016.



Second-year head coach Josh Heupel is the first Vols coach since Philip Fulmer to beat three ranked teams in his first two years.



Tennessee is the fourth highest ranked SEC team in the AP Poll with Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC), who beat Kent State 39-22 Saturday, coming in at No. 1 for the third-straight week and Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) holding at No. 2 following a 55-3 win over Vanderbilt. Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is one spot ahead of Tennessee at No. 7 after beating Northern Illinois, 31-23.





The Vols will have a week off before traveling to Baton Rouge to face LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Tiger Stadium on Oct. 8. Kickoff and broadcast information will be announced later this week.



















