Vols crack top-5 for OT Rod Orr
With only one offensive line commit currently in the 2021 recruiting class, Tennessee made the top-five for Gadsden, Ala. offensive tackle Rod Orr earlier this week. The position is one for importa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news