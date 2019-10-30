Vols cruise in exhibition win
Fans got their first look at far different Tennessee team than the one that rolled up 31 wins a year ago tonight as the Vols rolled by Eastern New Mexico 107-59 in an exhibition win. There was some...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news