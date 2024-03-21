CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jonas Aidoo walked to midcourt wearing a towel over his shoulders and a grin from ear-to-ear.

There a little less than a minute left in the first half, but 2-seed Tennessee's First Round match up with 15-seed Saint Peter's was already out of hand. Aidoo was a big reason why.

The Vols' junior forward, who was one of the headliners of their SEC Championship run in the regular season, was the tone-setter late Thursday night at Spectrum Center, pacing Tennessee early en route to a 83-49 victory to keep its season going in the NCAA Tournament.

For the Vols (25-8) it was familiar display. The trio of Aidoo, Zakai Zeigler and SEC Player of the Year Dalton Knecht showed again why this Tennessee team has the pieces for a Final Four run.

Knecht finished with a game-high 23 points while Aidoo scored 15 along with six rebounds.

Zeigler had a double-double, scoring 11 points and totaling 10 assists. He set the offense up while the Vols' patented defense made the Peacocks, the darlings of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, noticeably uncomfortable from their first possession on.