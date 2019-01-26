Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-26 19:34:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vols cruise to 17 point win despite uneven performance

Cb2hs88py0mwbomth7p3
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

So what did we learn today about No. 1 Tennessee that we didn’t know before their 83-66 win over West Virginia? I would say not much. My primary takeaway might be that the Vols can win a game handi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}