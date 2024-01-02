TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM .

The senior defensive back spent one season with the Vols after transferring from BYU . He had one year of eligibility remaining.

One day after Tennessee put the finishing touches on its 2023 season in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Gabe Jeudy-Lally declared for the NFL Draft.

Jeudy-Lally began his college career in the SEC at Vanderbilt where he spent three seasons, appearing in 12 games and finishing fifth on the team in tackles with 51 his redshirt sophomore season in 2021.

He transferred to BYU as a redshirt junior and played one season with the Cougars, starting 10 games and recording 47 tackles in 2022.

Jeudy-Lally returned to the SEC in 2023, joining Tennessee. He started 10-straight games at cornerback, nabbed 36 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack, adding experience to a Vols' secondary that struggled to stay healthy at times.

His fourth quarter interception helped Tennessee hang on to beat Texas A&M, 20-13 at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14.

After early opt-puts and transfer portal exits, Jeudy-Lally was one of two starters that played in Tennessee's 35-0 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day. Jeudy-Lally finished the game with five tackles.