TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Elijah Herring was confident. He had reason to be.

The Tennessee freshman linebacker exited the locker room inside Bryant-Denny Stadium and trotted for the field after halftime with the Vols holding a two score lead—the result of a dominant defensive performance.

Tennessee forced two turnovers and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was sacked three times as the Crimson Tide offense had very little offensive success in the first two quarters.

Whatever momentum Tennessee took into the intermission with it, Alabama snatched it back in just two plays, then held it the rest of the way to beat the Vols 34-20 on Saturday.

"I feel we weren't as physical as we were in the first half," Herring said. "We didn't come out with that 'get it done' mentality, that 'win the line of scrimmage mentality,' We just let go of that rope. We got comfortable (and) and felt like we won the game already."

For a half, Tennessee made Alabama uncomfortable.

Tennessee's defense won the line of scrimmage in its 20-13 win over Texas A&M last week and it carried over against the Crimson Tide.

Up front, the Vols held Alabama to just 36 total yards in the first quarter and 16 rushing yards in the first half. Milroe, who has burnt teams with his big play ability downfield when given time have very little.

James Pearce Jr. hit Milroe in the first quarter, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Omarr Norman-Lott and set the Tennessee offense up inside the Alabama 25-yard line. It led to a field goal.

In the second quarter, tight coverage from Doneiko Slaughter helped set up a Jaylen McCollough interception in the back of the end zone and Tennessee went 80 yards in two minutes and scored a touchdown to go up 20-7 just before the half.

"We came out (in the first half) and played like our hair was on fire," Herring said. "We came out playing like we need to show something, like we will win this game, we will play like Tennessee."

Alabama flipped the script in the third quarter. Jase McClellan ran for 29 yards on the first play. Milroe linked up a wide open Isaiah Bond down the middle of the field for a 46-yard touchdown toss on the next play.

It was the start of a 27-point onslaught that the Vols' offense never answered.

"We got hit on just a simple split-zone early," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. "(Alabama) flipped the field position and were on the plus side of it. End of the day, man, we've just got to settle in and be better than what we were. Me, assistant coaches, players. All of that."

"We really didn't freak out. Everybody stayed calm," Herring added. "Stuff like that happens, so you just have snap, re-clear and go to the next play and keep playing."

Tennessee's defensive breakdowns in the third quarter were part of a trend that the Vols have displayed on the road this season.

In its loss at Florida in week 3, Tennessee snowballed in the second quarter, allowing the Gators to build a 26-7 halftime advantage, which was enough to lead to a 29-16 loss despite only giving up three second half points.

"The communication, in my opinion is the only thing that's more difficult," Heupel said. "As long as you're settled into your job and doing that when you're out between the white lines. Today, (Alabama) is a good football team...We didn't reset, refocus and make enough plays in the second half."

Tennessee, which has now lost four-straight regular season games away from Neyland Stadium, will have less than one week to prepare for its next road bout at Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Despite those struggles, Heupel doesn't attribute it to a lack of confidence.

"I don't think it's a confidence issue," Heupel said. "I don't believe that."