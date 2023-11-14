Tennessee's defense unraveled at Missouri last Saturday.

A myriad of familiar problems plagued the Vols, particularly on third down where Tigers' quarterback Brady Cook and running back Cody Schrader managed to make a number of drive-extending plays.

Tennessee gave up 530 yards of total offense and the result was a 36-7 loss that left the Vols' defense with more questions than answers as its bout with No. 1 Georgia looms.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

"Obviously, it always starts with us as coaches," Tennessee linebackers Brian Jean-Mary said. "We obviously didn't get the adjustments that we thought we needed. We didn't get them done at the level we needed to. And then with the players, I thought going into game 10, we were great at pre-snap communication. That's one of the reasons we felt like we started playing better on defense. And I thought that didn't go well (at Missouri), particularly in the second half as far as recognizing formations and being able to adjust to them. And we have to get better at that. And that's all three levels, from the line, linebackers, in the secondary where we were not on the same page.

"You've got to give Missouri credit, they were able to take advantage of it when we weren't as sound assignment-wise as we needed to be."

WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee assistant coaches meet with media ahead of Georgia game

Tennessee's communication issues on the road have been a trend going back to the Vols' 29-16 loss at Florida in September.

Entering the Missouri game, Tennessee led the SEC in stopping the run but was gashed for 255 yards. There were breakdowns at all three levels, but especially at linebacker where the Vols have become thin.

Tennessee have been without transfer Keenan Pili since the second week of the season and talented freshman Arion Carter was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury last week.

Elijah Herring, who stepped into the starting MIKE linebacker role in Pili's absence had a particularly rough outing last week. He graded out the lowest among Tennessee defenders at 31.1 per Pro Football Focus.

"(Herring) was part of the problem. He wasn't the only problem," Jean-Mary said. "We always start with what we could do better and I'm always going to start with what I could do better. That's why I keep mentioning the pre-snap communication. When you have young, inexperienced guys at certain positions guys at certain positions, you have to be able to help them. Our veteran guys have to be able to recognize the formations, alert them, help them with checks and those things.

"That's not letting them off the hook at all. But we didn't do that as a whole team and I think that was part of the struggle with us on defense."

WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football players meet with media ahead of Georgia game

Tennessee can ill-afford to make similar mistakes defensively this week.

Georgia is playing its best offensively, averaging 39.8 points and 504.8 yards per game. The Bulldogs routed Ole Miss, 52-17 in their last outing behind 311 passing yards and another 300 rushing yards.

In the passing game, Tennessee will have to get off the field on third down and not allow Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to have time in the pocket--situations he has excelled in over the last month, averaging 305 passing yards per game over his last five games.

"I think (Georgia's) offensive line does a tremendous job," Jean-Mary said. "They have really good players up front and (Beck) is very good with the ball in hand. He knows when to get rid of it, recognizes pressures and he's athletic enough to get out of the pocket and extend plays which is something that obviously teams are going to struggle with because of their athletes that they have on the perimeter...He's got some great outlets."

If Tennessee's plan is to try and make Georgia more one-dimensional like it against Kentucky and succeeded three weeks ago, it will have to slow down a run game that is coming off of its best overall performance this season.

WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee continues prep before hosting Georgia

Running back Kendall Milton rushed for a season-high 127 yards and two touchdowns, one of which he scored on a 51-yard run. He averaged 14.1 yards per carry.

For Tennessee's run defense, which entered the Missouri game leading the season in holding teams to 97.3 rush yards per game, it offers an opportunity to regain some of the pride lost after allowing Schrader to rush for 205 yards.

"Moving forward, any opportunity we have as a defensive line to win the line of scrimmage and make it easier for those guys in the box," Defensive lineman Bryson Eason said. "Just be real aggressive at the line of scrimmage and just do our job to help everybody else out. We just want to get back to that."