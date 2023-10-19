Surprisingly, it has been Tennessee's defense that has carried it to a 5-1 start.

While Josh Heupel is typically known for a dynamic offense, the Vols' attack has slipped to the bottom half of the SEC in production while the stop has risen.

However, Tennessee hasn't faced a quarterback quite like Alabama's Jalen Milroe yet. Tough contests against Graham Mertz, Spencer Rattler and Max Johnson have already been fought, but the mobility of Milroe poses a different type of threat.

Milroe won the quarterback battle for the Crimson Tide over a pair of competitors. He now takes over for Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young after he was selected with the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While Milroe has improved as a passer throwing for 1,397 yards and 11 touchdowns on a 64.4% completion percentage and only four interceptions, what makes him the most dangerous is his legs.

The junior has the ability to escape pressure to either tuck the ball and run or extend a play with his arm.

For the defensive line, this means the pass rushers will have to keep contain. Rushers can't just pinch inside and sell out for the sack. Instead, they will have to set edges and not let Milroe escape the pocket.

Defensive tackle Omari Thomas is aware of the threat Milroe poses. With the Crimson Tide boasting a less than average offensive line this year, the rush could make a difference.

"We really just have to continue to contain the quarterback," said Thomas. "He's an electric player. He's a great player. So, we'll really just have to go in there an contain him and keep him in the pocket and just continue to play with all four defensive linemen and effect the game with the pass rush."

For the secondary, a similar dilemma is presented by Milroe's dual-threat ability.

Not only do defensive backs who drop into coverage need to be aware of him tucking the ball and running, but they also need to stay in coverage due to his ability to extend plays and make big splashes through the air.

This fine line of helping support the run and sticking to receivers can be tough but must be done at a high level. One mistake could cost the team six points.

“For the back end, whenever you’re playing coverage, just to put your eyes where they belong and stay in coverag," said defensive back coach Willie Martinez. "Someone that’s a dual-threat like him is not to worry about when he starts to scramble and just make sure you stay in coverage. And that’s the most important thing we can do with a guy like Milroe, because he will make you pay or he’s going to scramble out there. And, yeah, he’s gone a lot of the times. But, also, at times, too, he’ll throw the ball down the field. And he’s been very successful at doing at, and guys are leaving their man or getting out of coverage, and that's where he's really done a lot of damage."

Somewhat to Tennessee's advantage, this isn't the first time it has prepared for Milroe, though. A year ago, although it was Young that played, there was serious skepticism on if he would be available.

Due to this, the Vols' defense made sure it was ready to deal with Milroe.

Martinez and the staff have seen him take a step in the year since he was last scouted.

“We thought he was a hell of a football player last year," said Martinez. "When we were preparing for the game, obviously, we thought he was going to be the starter and he was playing well. He’s matured, obviously, a year later. He’s got a great, great arm, strong arm that can make every throw. He’s, obviously, a dual threat in the quarterback run game or if the pocket collapses, he’ll scramble. He’ll scramble to run but at times, too, he’ll scramble also to throw the ball down the field. He really just feels a lot more comfortable. (He has) a lot more confidence. You can see it in some of the throws he makes. And, obviously, he's making some really great decisions, too, when not to throw it. That’s what we’re seeing more of.”

In the past, Tennessee has struggled with quarterbacks of a similar skillset. Young, who also can move very well, threw for 455 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.

Florida's Anthony Richardson also tossed the ball for 453 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 62 yards and a pair of scores on the ground.

However, Rattler, South Carolina's quarterback, was limited despite his ability to use his legs to extend plays this season. He only threw for 169 yards with no touchdowns and an interception after torching the Vols for 438 yards and six touchdowns the year prior.

While Rattler doesn't have the same ability as a runner that Milroe does, it does give hope that the defense has improved in this area.

"It's extremely difficult to finish the way these quarterback, the way (Milroe) has a chance to finish it," said Heupel. "His strength, his speed, his ability to change direction. All of those things are something that is extremely difficult to emulate. It's something that your plays, for us defensively, we've got to settle into the football game extremely early on that side of it. I think the running quarterback is one of the hardest things to simulate during the course of your preparation. One, you're typically not tackling that guy and two, you know, as dynamic as he is, it's hard to have somebody back there that your defense is facing on a consistent basis throughout the course of the week."

Tennessee will face this test on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. The game will be aired on CBS as the Vols look to stay alive for contention of the SEC East.