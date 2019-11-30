Vols defensive growth a catalyst for November sweep
To win in the SEC, you have to be able to run the dive play and stop the dive play, former legendary publicist Haywood Harris told me as a 19 year old starting to cover Tennessee football.Saturday ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news