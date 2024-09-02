Tennessee is down another player on defense.

Defensive lineman Emmanuel Okoye will miss the 2024 season due to an ACL during fall camp, first reported by VolQuest Monday and confirmed to VolReport by a UT spokesperson Monday.

A native of Nigera, The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Okoye arrived at Tennessee by way of the NFL Academy in London in 2023. He began his career as a tight end but was moved to defensive line last spring.

Okoye, who not played in a game at Tennessee, was a part of deep position group at edge rusher that is headlined by projected top 10 NFL Draft pick James Pearce Jr. and includes Joshua Josephs, Caleb Herring and freshman newcomer Jordan Ross.

Josephs, Herring and Ross combined for 43 defensive snaps in the No. 15 Vols' 69-3 season-opening win against Chattanooga last Saturday.

Okoye is the Vols' second defensive player to suffer a season-ending injury, joining defensive back Jourdan Thomas, who was expected to compete for the starting spot at the STAR position before sustaining a knee injury early in fall camp last month.

Tennessee (1-0) plays No. 24 NC State (1-0) in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The Vols opened as 5.5 point favorites.