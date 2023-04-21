Defensive lineman Amari McNeill has decided to enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Tennessee.

Out of high school, Rivals.com gave McNeill a three-star ranking as an offensive tackle in the 2021 class.

As a Suwanee, Georgia native, McNeill's only power-five offers came from the Vols, Minnesota and Washington State.

Upon joining the program, McNeill was quickly switched to the defensive side of the football.

In 2021, McNeill earned a redshirt after appearing in just one game against South Alabama.

The following year, McNeill saw the field in six contests. In those games, he recorded three tackles. He also swatted a ball at the line of scrimmage in the season opener vs. Ball State.

McNeill now enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining. At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, he has good size for an interior defensive lineman.

His experience and physicality make him an intriguing prospect for Group of Five schools.