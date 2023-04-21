Vols DL Amari McNeill enters transfer portal after two seasons in Knoxville
Defensive lineman Amari McNeill has decided to enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Tennessee.
Out of high school, Rivals.com gave McNeill a three-star ranking as an offensive tackle in the 2021 class.
As a Suwanee, Georgia native, McNeill's only power-five offers came from the Vols, Minnesota and Washington State.
Upon joining the program, McNeill was quickly switched to the defensive side of the football.
In 2021, McNeill earned a redshirt after appearing in just one game against South Alabama.
The following year, McNeill saw the field in six contests. In those games, he recorded three tackles. He also swatted a ball at the line of scrimmage in the season opener vs. Ball State.
McNeill now enters the portal with three years of eligibility remaining. At 6-foot-4 and 285 pounds, he has good size for an interior defensive lineman.
His experience and physicality make him an intriguing prospect for Group of Five schools.
