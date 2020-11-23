VolQuest - Vols-'Dores cancelled for Saturday; rescheduled for December

The Tennessee football team has another unexpected open date as Saturday's game with Vanderbilt has been re-scheduled for December.

Vanderbilt will instead travel to Missouri for a game that was postponed back in October.

Missouri is available for a game as their game with Arkansas. The Razorbacks fell below the threshold for number of players needed under SEC protocol to play. Missouri had played one fewer game than the rest of the SEC because of multiple cancellations and the SEC juggled the schedule this weekend to get the Tigers caught up on games.

When asked on Monday if his team was dealing with any COVID issues, Pruitt said they had not gotten all of their test results back. Sources say Tennessee is battling some COVID issues including contact tracing, but they were not below the threshold of players available and the Vols were preparing and ready to play.