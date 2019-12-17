Tennessee hosted several of its top targets during the final visit weekend before the Early Signing Period.

The Vols are looking to build on their No. 18 class, hoping to land 4-star defensive lineman Tyler Baron, as well as flip guys like TCU athlete commit Jimmy Holiday and Kansas outside linebacker Khari Coleman.

The decisions of linebacker Morven Joseph and Auburn defensive lineman Jay Hardy will be closely monitored, too.

The biggest fish on Tennessee’s board plans to sign this week, but don’t expect any official news from 5-star tight end Darnell Washington until Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American Game.

Tennessee currently has 18 commits.

Here’s a quick rundown of what’s to come Wednesday…

COMMITS EXPECTED TO SIGN

QB Harrison Bailey

DB Keshawn Lawrence

OL Cooper Mays

LS Will Albright

DL Omari Thomas

RB Jabari Small

LB Bryson Eason

LB Tamarion McDonald

DL Martavius French

DL Dominic Bailey

DB Doneiko Slaughter

OL Javontez Spraggins

WR Jalin Hyatt

WR Jimmy Holiday

RB Tee Hodge

OL James Robinson — Will sign Friday

ATH Darion Williamson

That leaves only OL Kyree Miller, who could still sign Wednesday but may choose to wait until February.