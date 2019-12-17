Vols Early Signing Period Primer: Announcement times for Tennessee targets
Tennessee hosted several of its top targets during the final visit weekend before the Early Signing Period.
The Vols are looking to build on their No. 18 class, hoping to land 4-star defensive lineman Tyler Baron, as well as flip guys like TCU athlete commit Jimmy Holiday and Kansas outside linebacker Khari Coleman.
The decisions of linebacker Morven Joseph and Auburn defensive lineman Jay Hardy will be closely monitored, too.
The biggest fish on Tennessee’s board plans to sign this week, but don’t expect any official news from 5-star tight end Darnell Washington until Jan. 2 at the Under Armour All-American Game.
Tennessee currently has 18 commits.
Here’s a quick rundown of what’s to come Wednesday…
COMMITS EXPECTED TO SIGN
QB Harrison Bailey
DB Keshawn Lawrence
OL Cooper Mays
LS Will Albright
DL Omari Thomas
RB Jabari Small
LB Bryson Eason
LB Tamarion McDonald
DL Martavius French
DL Dominic Bailey
DB Doneiko Slaughter
OL Javontez Spraggins
WR Jalin Hyatt
WR Jimmy Holiday
RB Tee Hodge
OL James Robinson — Will sign Friday
ATH Darion Williamson
That leaves only OL Kyree Miller, who could still sign Wednesday but may choose to wait until February.
TARGETS ANNOUNCEMENT TIMES
DL Reginald Perry — 8:00 a.m.
QB Jimmy Holiday — 9:00 a.m.
RB Len’Neth Whitehead — 9:30 a.m.
DL Tyler Baron — 12 p.m.
DL Octavious Oxendine — 3:45 p.m.
OLB Marvin Joseph — 4:00 p.m.
STORYLINES
Some quick storylines to follow Wednesday…
Does 4-star receiver Jimmy Calloway shutdown his recruitment by signing with the Vols? Both Kentucky and UF made a run here, but Tennessee expects to get a signature from the Peach State playmaker.
Will Kyree Miller sign or take his recruitment into February?
Does Auburn commit Jay Hardy sign early or delay a final decision until the second NSD, allowing Tennessee to make another hard run for the 4-star from Chattanooga?
Did Tennessee hold off Florida State for Morven Joseph? The 4-star outside linebacker appeared set to choose the Vols over the Florida Gators just last week, but after a late visit to FSU, where he was formally committed, did Joseph have a change of heart again?