VolQuest - Vols earn No. 5 seed in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee (18-8) learned its NCAA fate tonight. The Vols enter the tournament as the No. 5 seed in the Midwest region where they’ll face No. 12 seed Oregon State on Friday.

This marks the third NCAA Tournament bid for the program during Rick Barnes’ time in Knoxville. Given that last year’s tournament was cancelled this will be three straight appearances in the field for Tennessee.

Tennessee lost 73-68 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament on Saturday but played without their John Fulkerson, their best post player, who suffered a facial injury against Florida on Friday. Fulkerson’s availability this week is unclear.

Oregon State earned its bid by winning the Pac-12 Tournament championship in a 70-68 upset win over Colorado on Saturday night. The Beavers also upset Oregon on Friday just to make the finals.

The winner of Friday’s match-up will take on the winner between No. 4 seed Oklahoma State and No. 13 seed Liberty.

Tennessee was one of six SEC teams to earn bids, joining Alabama, LSU, Florida, Arkansas and Missouri.