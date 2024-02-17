Vols earn No. 6 overall seed in NCAA Selection Committee's bracket preview
With the season winding down, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has revealed who the current top 16 teams are. This is meant to portray what the top of the March Madness field would look like if the tournament began today.
Due to Tennessee putting together an extremely impressive season at 18-6 overall and 8-3 in the SEC, it has earned one of the top positions.
The Vols were named the sixth overall seed making them a 2-seed in the Midwest region.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
A 2-seed selection would be the program's highest mark since the 2019 season. It has never been a 1-seed but has been on the two-line three times in school history.
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright highlighted Tennessee during the reveal on CBS saying the Vols are a Final Four caliber team, as well. Their previous furthest run finished in the Elite Eight in 2010.
The other teams in Tennessee's region are 1-seed Purdue, 3-seed Baylor and 4-seed San Diego State.
The SEC is represented by three teams with the Vols the highest of the group. Alabama earned a spot as a 3-seed and Auburn sits as a 4-seed.
|Overall Seed
|Team
|Region
|
1 (1-seed)
|
Purdue
|
Midwest
|
2 (1-seed)
|
UConn
|
East
|
3 (1-seed)
|
Houston
|
South
|
4 (1-seed)
|
Arizona
|
West
|
5 (2-seed)
|
North Carolina
|
East
|
6 (2-seed)
|
Tennesseee
|
Midwest
|
7 (2-seed)
|
Marquette
|
South
|
8 (2-seed)
|
Kansas
|
West
|
9 (3-seed)
|
Alabama
|
South
|
10 (3-seed)
|
Baylor
|
Midwest
|
11 (3-seed)
|
Iowa State
|
East
|
12 (3-seed)
|
Duke
|
West
|
13 (4-seed)
|
Auburn
|
West
|
14 (4-seed)
|
San Diego State
|
Midwest
|
15 (4-seed)
|
Illinois
|
South
|
16 (4-seed)
|
Wisconsin
|
East
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens.
–––––