With the season winding down, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee has revealed who the current top 16 teams are. This is meant to portray what the top of the March Madness field would look like if the tournament began today.

Due to Tennessee putting together an extremely impressive season at 18-6 overall and 8-3 in the SEC, it has earned one of the top positions.

The Vols were named the sixth overall seed making them a 2-seed in the Midwest region.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM