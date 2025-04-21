Vols expected to pay Joey Aguliar 'significantly less' than Nico Iamaleava

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) reacts after the touchdown against the East Carolina Pirates during the first half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. (Photo by James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Tennessee football lost quarterback Nico Iamaleava to UCLA this week. In response, the Vols reeled in Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar. With Tennessee reportedly scheduled to pay Iamaleava $2.4 million before his departure, it is saving some significant money. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo reports that Aguilar will be paid approximately a million dollars less than Iamaleava's former deal. He also reports that Iamaleava's deal at UCLA is not expected to match what he was going to be paid if he stayed in Knoxville.

Who is Joey Aguilar

Aguilar transferred from App State, where he spent two seasons, to UCLA this off-season. After spring camp, he entered the transfer portal in the wake of the Iamaleava news. Last season with the Mountaineers, Aguilar completed 55.9% of passes for 3,003 yards. He tossed 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a All-Sun Belt honorable mention. The year prior, Aguilar completed 63.7% of passes for 3,757 yards with 33 touchdowns and 10 picks. This earned him Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and Cure Bowl MVP. He also ran for a total of five touchdowns in his two seasons at App State. These productive seasons have earned him multiple school records: — Single-season passing yards (3,757 - 2023) — Single-season passing touchdowns (33 - 2023) — Single-season total offense (4,002 - 2023) — Single-season 200-yard passing games (13 - 2023) — Single-season pass completions (293 - 2023) — Single-season pass attempts (460 - 2023) Prior to his time with the Mountaineers, Aguilar played two seasons at Diablo Valley Community College in central California. His prep career was at Freedom High School. In his final two years, he threw for 5,575 yards with 59 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a First-team All-Bay 6 those final pair of seasons.

