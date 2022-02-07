Vols eyeing, evaluating 2023 lineman Jamaal Jarrett
Jamaal Jarrett will be a force on the line of scrimmage in Power 5 football one day. The only question is, which side of the football will he be on?
The 6-foot-5, 350-pound three star dominates at both offensive and defensive tackle for Grimsley High School. Jarrett splits his time between both right and left tackle on offense and plays the interior on defensive, sliding between the shade, one and three-techniques.
“Coach [Jerry] Mack pretty much told me that [Tennessee] is recruiting me on both sides of the ball right now. They love how I play on both sides of the ball,” the prospect said. “They love that I’m a big guy who can move and do things like a smaller player would do. They like how I can run for my size and move. They just like that size with my athleticism.”
Tennessee jumped on the trail of the Greensboro, N.C. native towards the beginning of his junior campaign and have been keeping in touch in the months since.
“It’s going great with coach Mack. He started recruiting me towards the end of the summer and we’ve been clicking ever since,” the lineman said. “We talk about two times a week and he stopped by the school and saw me [last semester].”
Tennessee has yet to offer, but the three-star believes it’s coming. Ohio State is also in this category as Jarrett says the interest is high on the schools’ end, but the programs are slow-playing the process right now.
Still, the offer count sits at 16 with some notable teams from the Southeastern Conference on the list such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. The prospect released a top-11 list back on December 31, but insists his recruitment is still ‘100 percent’ open as a couple of offers have followed the date and more will be on the way.
“I really like all the achievements and stuff that they have in their past, so I’d really like to help add to that,” the recruit said of the Vols. “I’d probably put them on my top list as well because me and coach Mack have a great bond. I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the staff.”
Jarrett has already stopped by Georgia this month and hopes to see a combination of Duke, North Carolina and NC State before the dead period resumes. On March 5, the Tennessee target will ‘definitely’ be in Knoxville for a Junior Day.
The blend of size and athleticism is obviously appealing for programs around the country. Jarrett not only shines on the gridiron but also impresses while throwing shot put and discus for his school track team, as well as averaging 10 points and 10 rebounds in AAU basketball during the offseason.
But his mindset never leaves the football field.
“I’m a really good leader. When times are bad and we really need a good play, I’m always motivating our team to keep our heads up,” the 2023 prospect said. “Then, either I would make the play or I motivate the team to make the play. A lot of people block me, also, so it really helps my teammates out.
“My first step is crazy. As soon as that ball is snapped, I’m already moving. Same on the offensive line. As soon as the ball is snapped, my hands are already on the defender. And I’m quick off the ball.”
Jarrett owns a Rivals Rating of 5.6.