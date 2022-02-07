Vols eyeing, evaluating 2023 lineman Jamaal Jarrett

Jamaal Jarrett will be a force on the line of scrimmage in Power 5 football one day. The only question is, which side of the football will he be on?

The 6-foot-5, 350-pound three star dominates at both offensive and defensive tackle for Grimsley High School. Jarrett splits his time between both right and left tackle on offense and plays the interior on defensive, sliding between the shade, one and three-techniques.

“Coach [Jerry] Mack pretty much told me that [Tennessee] is recruiting me on both sides of the ball right now. They love how I play on both sides of the ball,” the prospect said. “They love that I’m a big guy who can move and do things like a smaller player would do. They like how I can run for my size and move. They just like that size with my athleticism.”

Tennessee jumped on the trail of the Greensboro, N.C. native towards the beginning of his junior campaign and have been keeping in touch in the months since.

“It’s going great with coach Mack. He started recruiting me towards the end of the summer and we’ve been clicking ever since,” the lineman said. “We talk about two times a week and he stopped by the school and saw me [last semester].”

Tennessee has yet to offer, but the three-star believes it’s coming. Ohio State is also in this category as Jarrett says the interest is high on the schools’ end, but the programs are slow-playing the process right now.