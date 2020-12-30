Vols face first big test of the season at Mizzou
Few would have thought that the SEC opener between No. 7 Tennessee (6-0) and No. 12 Missouri (6-0) would be a marquee match-up, but here we are. The Vols and Tigers are the only two ranked teams in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news