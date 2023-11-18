For just a moment on Saturday, there was no convincing a sold-out Neyland Stadium that Tennessee was going to do anything but lose to top-ranked Georgia. With Dolly Parton and Peyton Manning on hand, Jaylen Wright raced 75 yards on the first play of the game and scored. That optimism quickly gave way to frustration. In another week where Georgia looked well on its way to a third-straight national championship, the Bulldogs scored 24-unanswered en route to a 38-10 thumping of the Vols, snapping Tennessee's 14-game home win streak. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III finished 17-of-30 passing for 147 yards and the Vols' (7-4, 3-4 SEC) run game was limited to 130 yards. Georgia quarterback Carson Beck passed for 298 yards and three touchdowns and wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint caught seven passes for 91 yards and two scores as the Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0) posted 472 yards of total offense.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Wright has was held to a season-low in yards last week. It took him one play to cover 75 yards. On the first play of the game, Wright took a hand-off up the middle and went untouched, racing past Georgia's defense for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead just 11 seconds in.

Georgia drove across the 50 in four plays and converted on third down twice, but a Beck fumble forced the Bulldogs into third-and-18. They came up short and settled for Peyton Woodring's 42-yard field goal to get on the board at 7-3 with 10 minutes left in the first. The only highlight of Tennessee's second drive was a 6-yard pass that Milton completed to himself but the Vols came up short on the ensuing third down and Georgia drove 65 yards in nine plays, capping it with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dillon Bell to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint to take a 10-7 lead. Doneiko Slaughter had an interception called back for defensive holding prior to the pass but the defense managed to get off the field three plays after. After getting the ball back, two quick throws to Squirrel White and a Dylan Sampson run provided Tennessee's most promising drive since the opening play, but stalled out after. Georgia extended its lead to 17-7 on Beck's 9-yard pass to Bell with just over eight minutes left in the second. Tennessee struggled to replicate its early offensive success, totaling just 113 yards in the remainder of the first half and Georgia took advantage, punching in another touchdown just before halftime on a Beck pass to Brock Bowers to take a 24-7 advantage. Charles Campbell connected on a 37-yard field as time expired to make it a two possession game at the break, 24-10. Tennessee totaled -1 yard on its first possession of the second half, then Georgia responded with Beck's third touchdown pass to Rosemy-Jacksaint to go up 31-10 with nine minutes, 34 seconds to go in the third. Tennessee had two opportunities to score in the fourth but both failed. Campbell missed a 55-yard field goal and the Vols' fourth-and-goal attempt from inside the 10 was an incomplete pass in the end zone.

PLAYS OF THE GAME

The excitement was short-lived, but Wright's touchdown provided some early energy to Neyland Stadium. Wright has had a number of explosive plays this season. He ran for an 82-yard score on the second play against UConn three weeks ago. For Georgia, the Bulldogs needed an answer after falling behind on the road. The play call for the touchdown put the ball in Bell's hands after taking a hand off from Beck. It worked to perfection with Rosemy-Jacksaint springing open in the end zone to open the way for 24-straight points.

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Wright ate up most of his yards on the touchdown run, but finished as Tennessee's leading rusher. The Vols accounted for 119 rushing yards after posting just 83 yards in a loss at Missouri last week. Rosemy-Jacksaint and Bell combined for more than 180 receiving yards and three touchdowns, headlining Georgia's passing game.

UP NEXT