Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-16 22:49:07 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Vols fall hard in Lexington, can the learn some lessons?

I42htfca7ct5cxd8g2k3
Rob Lewis • VolQuest.com
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee (23-2, 11-1) dropped its first SEC game of the season falling 86-69 to Kentucky (21-4, 9-2) in the first top-five match-up between SEC teams since 2003. The stage was hug...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}