Vols fall hard in Lexington, can the learn some lessons?
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tennessee (23-2, 11-1) dropped its first SEC game of the season falling 86-69 to Kentucky (21-4, 9-2) in the first top-five match-up between SEC teams since 2003. The stage was hug...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news