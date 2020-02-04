Vols find a way against Bama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — With less than four minutes to play in the first half Tennessee looked well on its way to its fourth straight loss and one step closer to making February set up like a month that...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news