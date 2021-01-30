Vols find their groove against Jayhawks
Less than two weeks ago Tennessee was getting blown out by Florida and making fans wonder just how overrated this squad might have been. Tonight that same team absolutely ran Kansas out of Thompson...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news