Vols finding a groove on offense
Tennessee (16-6, 7-3) went on the road today and blasted South Carolina (13-9, 4-6) 81-57, running its SEC winning streak to a healthy five games.The most encouraging thing about this afternoon for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news