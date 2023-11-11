TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

After a loss to Missouri ended any hope of potentially winning the SEC East, it was first reported by VolQuest.com that freshman linebacker Arion Carter will miss the remainder of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Saturday has gotten even worse for Tennessee .

Carter joined the team as a part of the 2023 class with a four-star ranking from Rivals.com. With an early-season injury to Keenan Pili, he saw his role expand as a reserve linebacker.

Before being ruled out with an injury suffered against Kentucky, Carter had managed 17 tackles and one tackle for loss. He also added a pass deflected.

Carter was not seen on the sideline in Columbia after he also missed the match against UConn the previous week.

Now, Tennessee will look to Kalib Perry and Jeremiah Telander to be the pair of main backup linebackers to relieve Aaron Beasley and Elijah Herring.