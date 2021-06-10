Vols "for sure" an option for in-state four-star receiver Cam Miller

Four-star wide receiver Cameron Miller made his way back to Knoxville on Thursday for a 7-on-7 tournament with his teammates.

The in-state prospect from Memphis Academy was able to check out Tennessee’s campus in the process of doing so.

“It was a good experience just to come up here and hang out with the coaches, and see the players, too,” Miller told Volquest. “I want to see the work that they’re doing to see whether I picture myself up here. Just being up here was good to see the new things they have.”

New Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel has personally taken over Miller’s recruitment since he was hired to be the Vols’ new head football coach in late January.

That decision has resonated quite a bit with the 6-foot-1, 185-pound. wide receiver prospect.

“I’ve still got a lot of options right now, but Tennessee is one of my options for sure,” Miller said. “If I pick Tennessee it’ll be because of Coach Heupel and what he brings to the table and what he’s showed me since day one. He wants to go fast and score points, and he wants me to be a part of it and be alongside of him to get Rocky Top back on top. Tennessee bringing Coach Heupel here changed a lot for me in my way of seeing Tennessee.

“Coach Heupel is just a cool guy and he’s going to be real with you — good or bad. He’s going to tell you the truth and that’s what I like about him. And if you know something, he wants to know about it as well.”