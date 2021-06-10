Vols "for sure" an option for in-state four-star receiver Cam Miller
Four-star wide receiver Cameron Miller made his way back to Knoxville on Thursday for a 7-on-7 tournament with his teammates.
The in-state prospect from Memphis Academy was able to check out Tennessee’s campus in the process of doing so.
“It was a good experience just to come up here and hang out with the coaches, and see the players, too,” Miller told Volquest. “I want to see the work that they’re doing to see whether I picture myself up here. Just being up here was good to see the new things they have.”
New Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel has personally taken over Miller’s recruitment since he was hired to be the Vols’ new head football coach in late January.
That decision has resonated quite a bit with the 6-foot-1, 185-pound. wide receiver prospect.
“I’ve still got a lot of options right now, but Tennessee is one of my options for sure,” Miller said. “If I pick Tennessee it’ll be because of Coach Heupel and what he brings to the table and what he’s showed me since day one. He wants to go fast and score points, and he wants me to be a part of it and be alongside of him to get Rocky Top back on top. Tennessee bringing Coach Heupel here changed a lot for me in my way of seeing Tennessee.
“Coach Heupel is just a cool guy and he’s going to be real with you — good or bad. He’s going to tell you the truth and that’s what I like about him. And if you know something, he wants to know about it as well.”
Miller has also developed a great relationship with new Vols wide receiver coach Kodi Burns and running backs coach Jerry Mack.
“Coach Burns is a good guy,” Miller said. “Strong-minded guy who focuses on his receivers so that they can get better and play at the highest level.”
The Miller family has known Mack for quite some time. While Mack was Memphis’ wide receivers coach in 2011, he recruited Miller’s oldest brother. Miller’s father is his high school school coach and has always been familiar with Mack within the coaching profession.
“Coach Mack is a cool guy,” Miller said. “He just keeps it real and tells you what he expects, what is expected up on Rocky Top and how much of a priority I can be up there.”
Tennessee likes Miller’s aggression between the lines, as well as his ability to pick up yards after the catch. Miller is ranked as the No. 9 overall player in the state of Tennessee according to Rivals’ recruiting rankings.
“It’s going to be a fun, exciting offense because he just wants the best and to score at all costs,” Miller said. “He’s (Heupel) just trying to be aggressive and create one-on-one plays for receivers. And he wants to run the ball and go downhill right at you. It’s just exciting looking at his offense and his history. Just being really balanced and aggressive in order to win games.
“I can play in the slot or on the outside. So, just trying to create one-on-one matchups for me. If I’ve got a one-on-one with a guy who can’t guard me, they’re going to throw me the football to where I can make a play. Just putting the ball up to where I do what I do to make a play.”
Tennessee made Miller’s top six on Jan. 4 along with Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, Oregon and Memphis. He is scheduled to officially visit Tennessee the weekend of June 25.
Miller didn’t get to play his junior season this past year because of COVID-19, but recorded 1,250 all-purpose yards during his sophomore season in 2019. He rushed for 651 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 carries, while catching 21 passes for 361 yards and three scores.
He returned eight kickoffs for 141 yards and averaged 12.1 yards on six punt returns. He even punted, averaging 26.2 yards on 33 punts.