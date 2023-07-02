After an impressive freshman campaign, Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka was invited to try out for Team USA's U19 squad that would compete in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Following averages of 3.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per match in the 2022-23 season, Awaka showed improvement and dominated in the tryouts to land a spot on the limited roster.

In the 16-country tournament played in Hungary, the Vols' rising sophomore became one of Team USA's most effective players. Awaka averaged 11.6 points in the event — second most on the team. This came on 60% shooting from the field.

He also used his physical frame to bring down a team-high 10.6 rebounds per game. This was the second most of all players in the event. His rebounding ability came on both sides of the ball as he managed 35 of his 74 boards on the offensive end. His average of 5.0 offensive rebounds per game were the most in the event.

This combination of impressive scoring and rebounding led to four double-doubles in the seven games played. This was the most throughout the entire field.

While playing 20.7 minutes per game and starting in six of seven matches, Awaka's efforts pushed Team USA to a fourth place finish in the tournament. This came after a semifinal loss to France and third-place loss to Turkey. Spain ultimately won the event.

Despite losing the final two games of the tournament, Awaka was impressive in both. He averaged 10.5 points and 12 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Now, Awaka will return to the United States for a few weeks before heading back overseas. Tennessee's men's basketball program is going abroad for a foreign tour beginning on July 31. It will stay in Europe for 10 days while competing in three scrimmages.

Once the Vols' regular season begins, Awaka will look to play a key role in his sophomore season. He will attempt to help to replace forwards Uros Plavsic and Olivier Nkamhoua who departed from the program following the season.