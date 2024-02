Tennessee basketball will be without one of its reserve forwards for its match with Arkansas.

Freshman J.P. Estrella is dealing with a left leg injury that will hold him out of the contest. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

Estrella is averaging 1.9 points and 0.9 rebounds per game in 17 appearances.

Estrella most recently appeared in the win over LSU. He saw the court for two minutes during the game — the same mark the game prior in the win over Kentucky.

The freshman's most production in SEC play came against Florida where he saw nine minutes of action and posted seven points. He also grabbed a rebound and blocked a shot in the contest.