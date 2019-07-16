News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 15:03:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Vols gaining confidence in second year of Pruitt's system

Bnfwrdtd3nu0ma61ipxq
Rob Lewis • VolQuest
@Volquest_Rob
Associate Editor

HOOVER, Ala. — It’s become something of a prevailing thought in the world of college football that a new head coach proves his worth by the improvement he makes in his second year on the job. Jerem...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}